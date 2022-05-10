France’s steel product import value up 53.5 percent in Jan-Feb

Tuesday, 10 May 2022 12:06:14 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in January-February period this year France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy imports amounted to a value of €2.18 billion, increasing by 53.5 percent year on year.

In the given period, France imported €396.62 million of steel pipes and tubes - up 30.7 percent, €104.08 million of cold rolled steel bars - up 40.4 percent, €194.54 million of cold rolled steel strip - rising by 51.4 percent, €104.73 million of cold drawn wire - rising by 36.3 percent, and €433.81 million of metal structures and parts - increasing by 30.6 percent, all compared to the same period of 2021.