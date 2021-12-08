﻿
France’s steel product import value up 48.8 percent in Jan-Oct

Wednesday, 08 December 2021 09:20:03 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-October period this year, France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy imports amounted to a value of €8.36 billion, increasing by 48.8 percent year on year.

In the given period, France imported €1.74 billion of steel pipes and tubes - up 32.8 percent, €379.90 million of cold rolled steel bars - up 48.1 percent, €754.92 million of cold rolled steel strip - rising by 52.8 percent, €443.25 million of cold drawn wire - rising by 46.1 percent, and €2.18 billion of metal structures and parts - increasing by 57.1 percent, all compared to the January-October period last year.


