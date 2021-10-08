France’s steel product import value up 47.5 percent in January-August

Friday, 08 October 2021 10:54:32 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-August period this year, France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy imports amounted to a value of €6.36 billion, increasing by 47.5 percent year on year.

In the given period, France imported €1.34 billion of steel pipes and tubes - up 31.3 percent, €296.31 million of cold rolled steel bars - up 51.1 percent, €573.84 million of cold rolled steel strip - rising by 52.3 percent, €342.5 million of cold drawn wire - rising by 46.4 percent, and €1.71 billion of metal structures and parts - increasing by 67.6 percent, all compared to the January-August period last year.