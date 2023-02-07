France’s steel product import value up 31.5 percent in Jan-Nov

Tuesday, 07 February 2023 12:02:09 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-November period last year France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy imports amounted to a value of €12.41 billion, increasing by 31.5 percent year on year.

In the given period, France imported €2.21 billion of steel pipes and tubes - up 14.1 percent, €592.10 million of cold rolled steel bars - increasing by 41.9 percent, €1.04 billion of cold rolled steel strip - rising by 21.6 percent, €670.03 million of cold drawn wire - advancing by 34.2 percent, and €2.57 billion of metal structures and parts - increasing by 5.1 percent, all compared to the same period of 2021.