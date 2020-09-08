France's steel product import value down 29.9 percent in January-July

Tuesday, 08 September 2020 14:54:34 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the first seven months this year France's basic steel product and ferroalloy imports amounted to a value of €3.93 billion, decreasing by 29.9 percent year on year.

In the given period, France imported €933.34 million of steel pipes and tubes - down 19.6 percent, €186.15 million of cold rolled steel bars - down 35.7 percent, €345 million of cold rolled steel strip - falling by 22.1 percent, €208.7 million of cold drawn wire - declining by 21.2 percent, and €882.67 million of metal structures and parts - decreasing by 22.3 percent, all compared to the same period in 2019.