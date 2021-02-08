﻿
France’s steel product import value down 22.3 percent in 2020

Monday, 08 February 2021 12:18:28 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in 2020 France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy imports amounted to a value of €6.77 billion, decreasing by 22.3 percent year on year.

In the given year, France imported €1.57 billion of steel pipes and tubes - down 14.7 percent, €309.58 million of cold rolled steel bars - down 27.8 percent, €593.57 million of cold rolled steel strip - falling by 18.2 percent, €363.31 million of cold drawn wire - declining by 14.4 percent, and €1.67 billion of metal structures and parts - decreasing by 10.2 percent, all compared to 2019.


