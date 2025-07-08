 |  Login 
France’s steel product import value down 12.8 percent in Jan-May 2025

Tuesday, 08 July 2025 16:42:23 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-May period this year France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy imports amounted to a value of €3.15 billion, decreasing by 12.8 percent year on year.

In the given period, France imported €685.21 million of steel pipes and tubes - down 8.2 percent, €182.38 million of cold rolled steel bars - up by 2.4 percent, €229.49 million of cold rolled steel strip - dropping by 10.1 percent, €170.16 million of cold drawn wire - falling by 5.7 percent, and €883.36 million of metal structures and parts - decreasing by 5.7 percent, all compared to the same period of 2024.


