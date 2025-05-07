France’s steel product import value down 12.4 percent in Jan-Feb

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-February period this year France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy imports amounted to a value of €1.54 billion, decreasing by 12.4 percent year on year.

In the given period, France imported €329.28 million of steel pipes and tubes - down 9.6 percent, €87.73 million of cold rolled steel bars - down by 0.9 percent, €114.09 million of cold rolled steel strip - dropping by 10.5 percent, €82.37 million of cold drawn wire - falling by 6.6 percent, and €431.13 million of metal structures and parts - decreasing by 8.3 percent, all compared to the same period of 2024.