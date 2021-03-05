﻿
English
France’s steel product import value down 1.2 percent in January

Friday, 05 March 2021 12:51:24 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in January this year France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy imports amounted to a value of €687.10 million, decreasing by 1.2 percent year on year.

In the given year, France imported €139.91 million of steel pipes and tubes - down 18.3 percent, €35.37 million of cold rolled steel bars - up 0.8 percent, €58.69 million of cold rolled steel strip - falling by 7.6 percent, €35.49 million of cold drawn wire - rising by 5.8 percent, and €157.45 million of metal structures and parts - increasing by 13.2 percent, all compared to January 2020.


