France’s steel product import value down 11.7 percent in 2024

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in 2024 France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy imports amounted to a value of €9.51 billion, decreasing by 11.7 percent year on year.

In the given year, France imported €1.99 billion of steel pipes and tubes - down 6.5 percent, €475.8 million of cold rolled steel bars - down by 10.9 percent, €683.8 million of cold rolled steel strip - dropping by 19.1 percent, €478.3 million of cold drawn wire - falling by 9.1 percent, and €2.64 billion of metal structures and parts - increasing by 2.3 percent, all compared to 2023.