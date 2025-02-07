 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > France’s...

France’s steel product import value down 11.2 percent in January-November

Friday, 07 February 2025 15:09:58 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-November period last year France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy imports amounted to a value of €9.02 billion, decreasing by 11.2 percent year on year.

In the given period, France imported €1.86 billion of steel pipes and tubes - down 6.6 percent, €444.1 million of cold rolled steel bars - down by 12.6 percent, €644.26 million of cold rolled steel strip - down by 19.9 percent, €447.96 million of cold drawn wire - falling by 10.2 percent, and €2.46 billion of metal structures and parts - increasing by 1.6 percent, all compared to the same period of 2023.


Tags: Pipe Wire  Longs Tubular France European Union Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

France’s steel product export value down 9.0 percent in January-November

07 Feb | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 10.8 percent in January-October

09 Jan | Steel News

France’s steel product export value down 8.5 percent in January-October

09 Jan | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 11.6 percent in January-September

09 Dec | Steel News

France’s steel product export value down 8.5 percent in January-September

06 Dec | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 11.7 percent in January-August

08 Nov | Steel News

France’s steel product export value down 8.2 percent in January-August

08 Nov | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 11.5 percent in January-July

08 Oct | Steel News

France’s steel product export value down 7.1 percent in January-July

08 Oct | Steel News

France’s steel product export value down 9.1 percent in Jan-June

06 Sep | Steel News