France’s steel product import value down 11.2 percent in January-November

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-November period last year France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy imports amounted to a value of €9.02 billion, decreasing by 11.2 percent year on year.

In the given period, France imported €1.86 billion of steel pipes and tubes - down 6.6 percent, €444.1 million of cold rolled steel bars - down by 12.6 percent, €644.26 million of cold rolled steel strip - down by 19.9 percent, €447.96 million of cold drawn wire - falling by 10.2 percent, and €2.46 billion of metal structures and parts - increasing by 1.6 percent, all compared to the same period of 2023.