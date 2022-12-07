France’s steel product export value up 36.8 percent in January-September

Wednesday, 07 December 2022 14:39:24 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-September period this year France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy exports amounted to a value of €10.76 billion, increasing by 36.8 percent year on year.

In the given period, France exported €1 billion of steel pipes and tubes - up 20.0 percent, €432.54 million of cold rolled steel bars - rising by 24.7 percent, €524.98 million of cold rolled steel strip - up 17.9 percent, €328.71 million of cold drawn wire - advancing by 29.5 percent, and €666.05 million of metal structures and parts - rising by 19.4 percent, all compared to the January-September period of 2021.