France’s steel product export value up 28.8 percent in Jan-Oct

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-October period last year France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy exports amounted to a value of €11.88 billion, increasing by 28.8 percent year on year.

In the given period, France exported €1.11 billion of steel pipes and tubes - up 19.0 percent, €492.99 million of cold rolled steel bars - rising by 25.5 percent, €588.05 million of cold rolled steel strip - up 16.0 percent, €364.04 million of cold drawn wire - advancing by 27.0 percent, and €742.53 million of metal structures and parts - rising by 18.1 percent, all compared to the January-October period of 2021.