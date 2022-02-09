﻿
France’s steel product export value up 59.7 percent in 2021

Wednesday, 09 February 2022 14:54:52 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in 2021 France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy exports amounted to a value of €11.07 billion, increasing by 59.7 percent year on year.

In the given period, France exported €1.11 billion of steel pipes and tubes - up 3.7 percent, €480.56 million of cold rolled steel bars - increasing by 55.6 percent, €614.64 million of cold rolled steel strip - up 24.1 percent, €346.39 million of cold drawn wire - increasing by 43.9 percent, and €763.86 million of metal structures and parts - rising by 18.4 percent, all compared to 2020.


