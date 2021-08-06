﻿
English
France’s steel product export value up 41 percent in January-June

Friday, 06 August 2021 12:01:15 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-June period this year France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy exports amounted to a value of €5.02 billion, increasing by 41.0 percent year on year.

In the given period, France exported €588.87 million of steel pipes and tubes - up 3.6 percent, €229.84 million of cold rolled steel bars - increasing by 42.3 percent, €304.99 million of cold rolled steel strip - up 23.9 percent, €165.15 million of cold drawn wire - increasing by 49.5 percent, and €365.54 million of metal structures and parts - rising by 29.7 percent, all compared to the January-June period last year.


