France’s steel product export value up 28.2 percent in Jan-Apr

Tuesday, 08 June 2021 11:02:06 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-April period this year France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy exports amounted to a value of €3.18 billion, increasing by 28.2 percent year on year.

In the given period, France exported €388.34 million of steel pipes and tubes - up 0.9 percent, €144.72 million of cold rolled steel bars - increasing by 27.7 percent, €198.68 million of cold rolled steel strip - up 17.5 percent, €104.18 million of cold drawn wire - increasing by 26.6 percent, and €228.99 million of metal structures and parts - rising by 25.8 percent, all compared to the January-April period last year.