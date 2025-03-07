 |  Login 
France’s steel product export value down 9.3 percent in 2024

Friday, 07 March 2025 14:22:36 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in 2024 France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy exports amounted to a value of €9.64 billion, decreasing by 9.3 percent compared to 2023.

In the given year, France exported €1.28 billion of steel pipes and tubes - down 5.2 percent, €428.6 million of cold rolled steel bars - down by 21.6 percent, €698.8 million of cold rolled steel strip – up three percent, €329.8 million of cold drawn wire - decreasing by 3.5 percent, and €902.6 million of metal structures and parts - rising by 0.7 percent, all compared to 2023.


