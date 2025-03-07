France’s steel product export value down 9.3 percent in 2024

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in 2024 France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy exports amounted to a value of €9.64 billion, decreasing by 9.3 percent compared to 2023.

In the given year, France exported €1.28 billion of steel pipes and tubes - down 5.2 percent, €428.6 million of cold rolled steel bars - down by 21.6 percent, €698.8 million of cold rolled steel strip – up three percent, €329.8 million of cold drawn wire - decreasing by 3.5 percent, and €902.6 million of metal structures and parts - rising by 0.7 percent, all compared to 2023.