France’s steel product export value down 9.0 percent in January-November

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-November period in 2024, France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy exports amounted to a value of €9.06 billion, decreasing by 9.0 percent year on year.

In the given period, France exported €1.19 billion of steel pipes and tubes - down 5.8 percent, €402.84 million of cold rolled steel bars - down by 22.4 percent, €663.87 million of cold rolled steel strip - up 6.2 percent, €308.92 million of cold drawn wire - decreasing by 4.2 percent, and €837.35 million of metal structures and parts - up 0.2 percent, all compared to the same period of 2023.