France’s steel product export value down 5.9 percent in Jan-May 2025

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-May period this year, France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy exports amounted to a value of €3.24 billion, decreasing by 5.9 percent year on year.

In the given month, France exported €429.03 million of steel pipes and tubes - down 7.7 percent, €151.46 million of cold rolled steel bars - down by 3.5 percent, €209.11 million of cold rolled steel strip - down 28.1 percent, €102.01 million of cold drawn wire - decreasing by 12.7 percent, and €298.92 million of metal structures and parts - up by 0.8 percent, all compared to the same month of 2024.