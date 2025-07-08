 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > France’s...

France’s steel product export value down 5.9 percent in Jan-May 2025

Tuesday, 08 July 2025 16:39:44 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-May period this year, France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy exports amounted to a value of €3.24 billion, decreasing by 5.9 percent year on year.

In the given month, France exported €429.03 million of steel pipes and tubes - down 7.7 percent, €151.46 million of cold rolled steel bars - down by 3.5 percent, €209.11 million of cold rolled steel strip - down 28.1 percent, €102.01 million of cold drawn wire - decreasing by 12.7 percent, and €298.92 million of metal structures and parts - up by 0.8 percent, all compared to the same month of 2024.


Tags: Wire  Pipe Tubular Longs France European Union Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

France’s steel product import value down 12.8 percent in Jan-May 2025

08 Jul | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 11.1 percent in Q1

09 Jun | Steel News

France’s steel product export value down 5.1 percent in January-March

09 Jun | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 12.4 percent in Jan-Feb

07 May | Steel News

France’s steel product export value down 3.8 percent in Jan-Feb

07 May | Steel News

France’s steel product export value down 5.5 percent in January

08 Apr | Steel News

Canada retaliates against US with reciprocal steel tariffs

13 Mar | Steel News

EU gives swift response to US steel tariffs

12 Mar | Steel News

US Steel groups pledge support for steel tariffs, applaud actions taken by Trump Administration

10 Mar | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 11.7 percent in 2024

07 Mar | Steel News