France’s steel product export value down 3.8 percent in Jan-Feb

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-February period this year France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy exports amounted to a value of €1.62 billion, decreasing by 3.8 percent year on year.

In the given period, France exported €210.28 million of steel pipes and tubes - down 5.5 percent, €75.12 million of cold rolled steel bars - down by 4.9 percent, €94.43 million of cold rolled steel strip - down 32.3 percent, €50.55 million of cold drawn wire - decreasing by 10.9 percent, and €141.13 million of metal structures and parts - up by 1.9 percent, all compared to the same period of 2024.