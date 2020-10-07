France’s steel product export value down 31.7 percent in January-August

Wednesday, 07 October 2020 14:41:56 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the first eight months of this year France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy exports amounted to a value of €4.49 billion, decreasing by 31.7 percent year on year.

In the given period, France exported €721.49 million of steel pipes and tubes - down 28.2 percent, €200.70 million of cold rolled steel bars - declining by 30.5 percent, €314 million of cold rolled steel strip - down 19.6 percent, €143.68 million of cold drawn wire - decreasing by 34.5 percent, and €402.08 million of metal structures and parts - falling by 12.6 percent, all compared to the same period in 2019.