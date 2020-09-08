France’s steel product export value down 30.87 percent in January-July

Tuesday, 08 September 2020 14:27:01 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the first seven months of this year France's basic steel product and ferroalloy exports amounted to a value of €4.12 billion, decreasing by 30.87 percent year on year.

In the given period, France exported €670.75 million of steel pipes and tubes - down 28.4 percent, €188.9 million of cold rolled steel bars - declining by 30.7 percent, €296 million of cold rolled steel strip - down 19 percent, €130.2 million of cold drawn wire - decreasing by 35.9 percent, and €348 million of metal structures and parts - falling by 16.5 percent, all compared to the same period in 2019.