﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

France’s steel product export value down 30.87 percent in January-July

Tuesday, 08 September 2020 14:27:01 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the first seven months of this year France's basic steel product and ferroalloy exports amounted to a value of €4.12 billion, decreasing by 30.87 percent year on year.

In the given period, France exported €670.75 million of steel pipes and tubes - down 28.4 percent, €188.9 million of cold rolled steel bars - declining by 30.7 percent, €296 million of cold rolled steel strip - down 19 percent, €130.2 million of cold drawn wire - decreasing by 35.9 percent, and €348 million of metal structures and parts - falling by 16.5 percent, all compared to the same period in 2019.


Tags: imp/exp statistics  tubular  European Union  pipe  France  alloys  raw mat  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

08  Sep

France's steel product import value down 29.9 percent in January-July
04  Sep

LKAB to idle production for maintenance works in Kiruna
04  Sep

Corinth Pipeworks to supply coated line pipe to gas field in Trinidad and Tobago
03  Sep

S&P downgrades Vallourec’s ratings, outlook negative
11  Aug

Brazil's iron ore exports down by 0.3 percent in July