﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

France’s metal industry output up 4.1 percent in Nov from Oct

Tuesday, 10 January 2023 11:56:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In November last year, France’s production in manufacture of basic metals and fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, increased by 2.4 percent compared to October, after a 2.1 percent decrease month on month in the previous month. In the September-November quarter, France’s manufacturing output was down by 0.1 percent year on year and by 0.8 percent quarter on quarter.

In the given month, France’s production in manufacture of basic metals and fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, rose by 4.1 percent compared to October, after a 1.6 percent decrease month on month in the previous month.

On the other hand, in November production of France’s motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers industry moved up by 3.1 percent on month-on-month basis after declining by 6.1 percent on month-on-month basis in the previous month, while the output of the domestic construction industry declined by 1.2 percent month on month in the given month after moving up by 1.1 percent in October compared to September. In the September-November quarter, output of the domestic construction industry rose by 1.2 percent quarter on quarter.


Tags: France European Union Production 

Similar articles

France’s metal industry output down 1.6 percent in Oct from Sept

08 Dec | Steel News

Producer prices in French industry down 1.1 percent in Oct from Sept

30 Nov | Steel News

France’s metal industry output down 0.4 percent in Sept from Aug

07 Nov | Steel News

Producer prices in French industry up 0.2 percent in Sept from Aug

31 Oct | Steel News

France’s metal industry output up 2.2 percent in August from July

06 Oct | Steel News

Producer prices in French industry up 2.3 percent in August from July

30 Sep | Steel News

Producer prices in French industry up two percent in July from June

31 Aug | Steel News

Germany’s Dillinger supplies plate for France’s first offshore wind farm

16 Aug | Steel News

ArcelorMittal orders two new converters to be built at Dunkirk plant

10 Aug | Steel News

Producer prices in French industry up 1.4 percent in June from May

28 Jul | Steel News