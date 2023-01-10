France’s metal industry output up 4.1 percent in Nov from Oct

Tuesday, 10 January 2023 11:56:20 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November last year, France’s production in manufacture of basic metals and fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, increased by 2.4 percent compared to October, after a 2.1 percent decrease month on month in the previous month. In the September-November quarter, France’s manufacturing output was down by 0.1 percent year on year and by 0.8 percent quarter on quarter.

In the given month, France’s production in manufacture of basic metals and fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, rose by 4.1 percent compared to October, after a 1.6 percent decrease month on month in the previous month.

On the other hand, in November production of France’s motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers industry moved up by 3.1 percent on month-on-month basis after declining by 6.1 percent on month-on-month basis in the previous month, while the output of the domestic construction industry declined by 1.2 percent month on month in the given month after moving up by 1.1 percent in October compared to September. In the September-November quarter, output of the domestic construction industry rose by 1.2 percent quarter on quarter.