France’s metal industry output up 2.2 percent in August from July

France’s manufacturing output in August this year rose by 2.7 percent month on month, after a 1.6 percent month-on-month decrease in July, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). In the June-August quarter, France’s manufacturing output decreased by 0.4 percent year on year and by 1.1 percent quarter on quarter.

In the given month, France’s production in manufacture of basic metals and fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, increased by 2.2 percent compared to July, after a two percent decrease month on month in the previous month.

On the other hand, in August production of France’s motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers industry moved up by 15.6 percent on month-on-month basis after remaining unchanged on month-on-month basis in the previous month, while the output of the domestic construction industry advanced by one percent month on month in the given month after moving down by 0.4 percent in July compared to June. In the June-August quarter, output of the domestic construction industry decreased by 0.8 percent quarter on quarter.