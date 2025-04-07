 |  Login 
France’s metal industry output up 1.4 percent in Feb from Jan

Monday, 07 April 2025 15:13:34 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

France’s manufacturing output in February this year rose by 1.4 percent month on month, after declining by 0.5 percent in January this year, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). In the December-February quarter, France’s manufacturing output declined by 1.9 percent year on year and by 0.7 percent quarter on quarter.

In the given month, France’s production in manufacture of basic metals and fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, was up by 1.4 compared to January, after decreasing by 2.2 percent in the previous month.

On the other hand, in February production of France’s motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers industry grew by 1.8 percent on month-on-month basis after increasing by 7.2 percent on month-on-month basis in the previous month, while the output of the domestic construction industry grew by 1.6 percent month on month in the given month after going down by 3.7 percent in January compared to December. In the December-February quarter, output of the domestic construction industry was up by 0.9 percent compared to the previous quarter.


Tags: France European Union Production 

