France’s metal industry output up 0.6 percent in September from August

France’s manufacturing output in September this year decreased by 0.8 percent month on month, after going up by 1.4 percent in August, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). In the July-September quarter, France’s manufacturing output was down by 0.9 percent year on year and up 0.1 percent quarter on quarter.

In the given month, France’s production in manufacture of basic metals and fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, went up by 0.6 percent compared to August, after increasing by 1.4 percent in the previous month.

On the other hand, in September production of France’s motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers industry decreased by 2.0 percent on month-on-month basis after increasing by 3.9 percent on month-on-month basis in the previous month, while the output of the domestic construction industry shrank by 0.3 percent month on month in the given month after going up by 0.6 percent in September compared to August. In the July-September quarter, output of the domestic construction industry went down by 1.2 percent compared to the previous quarter.