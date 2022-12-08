France’s metal industry output down 1.6 percent in Oct from Sept

Thursday, 08 December 2022 12:27:37 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the given month, France’s production in manufacture of basic metals and fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, decreased by 1.6 percent compared to September, after a 0.9 percent decrease month on month in the previous month.

On the other hand, in October production of France’s motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers industry moved down by 5.8 percent on month-on-month basis after declining by 5.8 percent on month-on-month basis in the previous month, while the output of the domestic construction industry advanced by 1.1 percent month on month in the given month after moving up by 1.1 percent in September compared to August. In the August-October quarter, output of the domestic construction industry rose by 0.4 percent quarter on quarter.