France’s metal industry output down 1.2 percent in July from June

France’s manufacturing output in July this year decreased by 0.9 percent month on month, after going up by 0.9 percent in June, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). In the May-July quarter, France’s manufacturing output was down by 3.0 percent year on year and 2.3 percent quarter on quarter.

In the given month, France’s production in manufacture of basic metals and fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, went down by 1.2 percent compared to June, after going up by 0.6 percent in the previous month.

On the other hand, in July production of France’s motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers industry decreased by 4.6 percent on month-on-month basis after increasing 2.8 percent on month-on-month basis in the previous month, while the output of the domestic construction industry fell by 2.2 percent month on month in the given month after increasing by 1.8 percent in June compared to May. In the May-July quarter, output of the domestic construction industry went down by 1.0 percent compared to the previous quarter.