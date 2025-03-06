France’s metal industry output down 0.9 percent in Jan from Dec

France’s manufacturing output in January this year dropped by 0.7 percent month on month, after declining by one percent in December last year, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). In the November-January quarter, France’s manufacturing output declined by 2.1 percent year on year and by 1.2 percent quarter on quarter.

In the given month, France’s production in manufacture of basic metals and fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, was down by 0.9 compared to December, after decreasing by 0.6 percent in the previous month.

On the other hand, in January production of France’s motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers industry grew by 6.4 percent on month-on-month basis after decreasing by 11.1 percent on month-on-month basis in the previous month, while the output of the domestic construction industry fell by 3.8 percent month on month in the given month after going up by 1.8 percent in December compared to November. In the November-January quarter, output of the domestic construction industry was up by 1.2 percent compared to the previous quarter.