 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > France’s...

France’s metal industry output down 0.9 percent in Jan from Dec

Thursday, 06 March 2025 14:55:05 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

France’s manufacturing output in January this year dropped by 0.7 percent month on month, after declining by one percent in December last year, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). In the November-January quarter, France’s manufacturing output declined by 2.1 percent year on year and by 1.2 percent quarter on quarter.

In the given month, France’s production in manufacture of basic metals and fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, was down by 0.9 compared to December, after decreasing by 0.6 percent in the previous month.

On the other hand, in January production of France’s motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers industry grew by 6.4 percent on month-on-month basis after decreasing by 11.1 percent on month-on-month basis in the previous month, while the output of the domestic construction industry fell by 3.8 percent month on month in the given month after going up by 1.8 percent in December compared to November. In the November-January quarter, output of the domestic construction industry was up by 1.2 percent compared to the previous quarter.


Tags: France European Union Production 

Similar articles

Producer prices in French industry up 0.7 percent in January from December

28 Feb | Steel News

France’s metal industry output down 0.7 percent in Dec from Nov

06 Feb | Steel News

France’s metal industry output remains stable in November from October

13 Jan | Steel News

France’s metal industry output down 0.4 percent in October from September

09 Dec | Steel News

France’s metal industry output up 0.6 percent in September from August

06 Nov | Steel News

France’s metal industry output up 2.2 percent in August from July

04 Oct | Steel News

France’s metal industry output down 1.2 percent in July from June

09 Sep | Steel News

France’s metal industry output up 0.8 percent in June from May

05 Aug | Steel News

France’s metal industry output down 3.1 percent in May from April

08 Jul | Steel News

GravitHy partners with IDOM for its DRI/HBI plant to be built in Fos-sur-Mer

18 Jun | Steel News