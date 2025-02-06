France’s metal industry output down 0.7 percent in Dec from Nov

France’s manufacturing output in December last year dropped by 0.7 percent month on month, after rising by 0.2 percent in November, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). In the October-December quarter, France’s manufacturing output declined by 1.9 percent year on year and by 0.5 percent quarter on quarter.

In the given month, France’s production in manufacture of basic metals and fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, was down by 0.7 compared to November, after remaining unchanged in the previous month.

On the other hand, in December production of France’s motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers industry decreased by 11.0 percent on month-on-month basis after increasing by 6.4 percent on month-on-month basis in the previous month, while the output of the domestic construction industry grew by 1.3 percent month on month in the given month after going up by 0.3 percent in November compared to October. In the October-December quarter, output of the domestic construction industry was down by one percent compared to the previous quarter.