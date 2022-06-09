﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Fitch upgrades ratings for Brazil’s Gerdau, outlook remains stable

Thursday, 09 June 2022 16:14:45 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

International credit rating agency Fitch Ratings has announced that it has upgraded the ratings of Brazilian integrated steelmaker Gerdau from BBB- to BBB, while noting that the company’s outlook remains stable.

Fitch said the upgraded ratings reflect the company’s debt reduction, while the investment grade ratings reflect the company’s consistent commitment to a sound capital structure, its extended debt-amortization profile, its robust liquidity position, geographic operational diversification, and its flexible operational structure of electric arc furnace steel production, which allows it to swiftly respond to changing market conditions.

The agency also noted that steel prices started to fall in Brazil from the August 2021 peak and continued to decrease in 2022 amid political risks, inflationary pressures, a tighter monetary policy and a growth slowdown. Fitch assumes that Brazil’s domestic steel output will decrease by 13 percent in 2022, and stabilize in 2023 and in 2024.


Tags: Brazil South America Gerdau 

Similar articles

Gerdau names new vice president for strategy

17 May | Steel News

Net profit increases at Gerdau in Q1

05 May | Steel News

Gerdau sees profit rise 237 percent in Q4 2021

24 Feb | Steel News

Gerdau and Shell create solar power plant JV

08 Feb | Steel News

Gerdau launches high-resistance rebar product

07 Feb | Steel News

Gerdau aims to cut emissions below steel industry standards

01 Feb | Steel News

Gerdau to halt activities at its Riograndense mill, plans $36 million investment

20 Jan | Steel News

CSN, Gerdau and Usiminas to post weaker profits in Q4

13 Jan | Steel News

Vale and ArcelorMittal given 24 hours to update dam situation following rainfall

12 Jan | Steel News

Gerdau appoints new CFO

16 Dec | Steel News