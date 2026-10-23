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S&P Global Ratings revises Gerdau's outlook to positive

Friday, 23 October 2026 18:26:40 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

In a market announcement, Gerdau reported that the international credit rating agency S&P Global Ratings has affirmed the company's credit ratings and revised its outlook from stable to positive.

The positive outlook reflects S&P's expectation that Gerdau's operating and financial profile will strengthen over the coming years, supported by the resilient performance of its North American operations, competitiveness and efficiency gains resulting from strategic investments in Brazil, stronger expected cash flow generation, and continued conservative capital allocation and financial policies that keep leverage low.

Gerdau added that its outlooks from the other agencies are “Positive” at Fitch Ratings and “Stable” at Moody's, both also assigned in 2026.

Tags: US Brazil North America South America Steelmaking Opinion Fin. Reports research Gerdau 
LuizCompagnoni
Luiz Compagnoni
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I am a retired mechanical engineer, covering the steel industry in Latin America, from iron ore to finished products, over the last 20 years.

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