S&P Global Ratings revises Gerdau's outlook to positive

In a market announcement, Gerdau reported that the international credit rating agency S&P Global Ratings has affirmed the company's credit ratings and revised its outlook from stable to positive.

The positive outlook reflects S&P's expectation that Gerdau's operating and financial profile will strengthen over the coming years, supported by the resilient performance of its North American operations, competitiveness and efficiency gains resulting from strategic investments in Brazil, stronger expected cash flow generation, and continued conservative capital allocation and financial policies that keep leverage low.

Gerdau added that its outlooks from the other agencies are “Positive” at Fitch Ratings and “Stable” at Moody's, both also assigned in 2026.