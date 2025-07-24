Fenix Resources’ iron ore output and sales up in June quarter of 2025

Australia-based Fenix Resources Limited has published its quarterly report for the three months ending June 30 this year. In the given quarter, the company produced approximately 852,700 wmt of iron ore, up by 105.1 percent year on year.

The company shipped 295,900 wmt of iron ore from its Iron Ridge Project in Western Australia, down 26.1 percent compared to the same period last year. The Shine mine shipped 464,100 wmt of iron ore. Fenix’s shipments totaled 760,000 wmt, up 89.7 percent, with 13 shipments, consisting of 316,800 wmt of lumps and 443,200 wmt of fines, sold during the second quarter.

The company stated in its report that the new Beebyn-W11 mine commenced production in June, with first shipment expected during August this year.