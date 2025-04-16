 |  Login 
Fenix Resources’ iron ore output and sales increase in Q1

Wednesday, 16 April 2025 12:28:15 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Australia-based Fenix Resources Limited has published its quarterly report for the three months ending March 31 this year. In the given quarter, the company produced approximately 665,000 wmt of iron ore, up by 49.4 percent year on year.

The company shipped 349,000 wmt of iron ore from its Iron Ridge Project in Western Australia in the given period, down 2.2 percent compared to the same period last year. The Shine mine which started operations in the previous quarter shipped 355,000 wmt of iron ore during the quarter. Fenix’s shipments in the first quarter totaled 704,000 wmt, up 97.2 percent, including 12 shipments, consisting of 363,000 wmt of lumps and 341,000 wmt of fines.

According to company’s quarterly report, Fenix’s third mine Beebyn-W11, which is under construction, is going to be operational as planned in the third quarter this year and will support the company’s annual production target of 4 million mt for 2025.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Australia Oceania Mining Production 

