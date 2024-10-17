 |  Login 
Federacciai reports further fall in Italy’s steel output in September

Thursday, 17 October 2024 17:03:32 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia
       

In September this year, domestic crude steel production in Italy showed a further contraction. According to Federacciai, the Italian federation of steel companies, production fell by 8.4 percent compared to September 2023, totaling 1.8 million mt, similar to the level recorded in September 2020. In the January-September period, production totaled 15.1 million mt, marking a 5.6 percent year-on-year decrease.

2024

Crude steel output (000/mt)

Month

000/mt      

Y-o-y change (%)

Cumulative     

Y-o-y change (%)

Jan

1,645

+5.9%

1,645

+5.9%

Feb

1,824

-3.8%

3,469

+0.6%

Mar

1,997

-12.9%

5,376

-4.7%

Apr

1,691

-11.1%

7,067

-6.3%

May

1,884

-5.4%

8,951

-6.1%

Jun

1,852

-3.0%

10,803

-5.6%

Jul

1,689

-3.7%

12,492

-5.3%

Aug

764

-2.7%

13,256

-5.2%

Sept

1,795

-8.4%

15,051

-5.6%

In September, Italy’s production of longs decreased by 5.4 percent year on year to 1.1 million mt, bringing the total for the first nine months to 8.8 million mt, a slight increase (+0.5 percent) compared to the same period of 2023. Meanwhile, Italian flat steel output in September continued its negative trend, dropping by 9.1 percent year on year to 755,000 mt, and bringing the flat steel output for the January-September period down by 10.3 percent year on year to a total of 6.4 million mt.


