European Commission approves €2.6 billion funding to Germany’s SHS for green steelmaking

Thursday, 21 December 2023 14:43:22 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia
       

The European Commission has approved the planned funding for a total of €2.6 billion to support SHS decarbonization process in the state of Saarland, Germany.

The funding has been agreed within the scope of the EU Hydrogen Strategy, the European Green Deal and the Green Deal Industrial Plan, and it will be granted to the long steel producer Saarstahl, plate producer Dillinger Hütte and their joint pig iron plant Rogesa, all three subsidiaries of Germany-based SHS (Stahl-Holding-Saar).

As SteelOrbis previously reported, Dillinger and Saarstahl are focused on the use of hydrogen, on electric steel production and on recycling steel scrap to achieve climate neutrality by 2045. The support, which will be a direct grant, will be used to finance the construction of a direct reduction plant and two electric arc furnaces in Dillingen and Völklingen with a targeted production of up to 3.05 million mt of green steel annually, starting in 2026.


Tags: Germany European Union Steelmaking 

