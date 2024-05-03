Salzgitter inks green electricity supply deal with Iberdrola

Germany-based steelmaker Salzgitter Group has announced that its subsidiary Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH and Spanish energy producer Iberdrola’s subsidiary Iberdrola Germany have signed a long-term power supply agreement for 15 years. Green electricity will be used to advance the low-carbon steel production of the future and the decarbonization of the industry.
A total of more than 900 GWh of green electricity will be supplied from Iberdrola Germany’s second large-scale photovoltaic system in Germany, which will be built in Saxony-Anhalt. The new solar project is expected to be commissioned in 2025 with a planned installed capacity of 60 MWp.
In 2023, Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH and Iberdrola signed a power supply contract for 114 MW of green electricity over a period of 15 years, as SteelOrbis previously reported.