Salzgitter inks green electricity supply deal with Iberdrola

Friday, 03 May 2024 12:19:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Germany-based steelmaker Salzgitter Group has announced that its subsidiary Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH and Spanish energy producer Iberdrola’s subsidiary Iberdrola Germany have signed a long-term power supply agreement for 15 years. Green electricity will be used to advance the low-carbon steel production of the future and the decarbonization of the industry.

A total of more than 900 GWh of green electricity will be supplied from Iberdrola Germany’s second large-scale photovoltaic system in Germany, which will be built in Saxony-Anhalt. The new solar project is expected to be commissioned in 2025 with a planned installed capacity of 60 MWp.

In 2023, Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH and Iberdrola signed a power supply contract for 114 MW of green electricity over a period of 15 years, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


