Salzgitter inks green electricity supply deal with Iberdrola

Friday, 03 May 2024 12:19:20 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Germany-based steelmaker Salzgitter Group has announced that its subsidiary Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH and Spanish energy producer Iberdrola’s subsidiary Iberdrola Germany have signed a long-term power supply agreement for 15 years. Green electricity will be used to advance the low-carbon steel production of the future and the decarbonization of the industry.

A total of more than 900 GWh of green electricity will be supplied from Iberdrola Germany’s second large-scale photovoltaic system in Germany, which will be built in Saxony-Anhalt. The new solar project is expected to be commissioned in 2025 with a planned installed capacity of 60 MWp.