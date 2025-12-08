 |  Login 
Salzgitter strengthens defense-steel portfolio

Monday, 08 December 2025 10:59:16 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Germany-based steelmaker Salzgitter Group has announced two major certifications for its protection grade steel portfolio, further positioning the group as a leading European supplier for armored-vehicle and security applications. The company’s subsidiary Ilsenburger Grobblech GmbH received an expanded material approval for SECURE 500® and a new approval for SECURE 450®.

The SECURE 500® has a certified thickness range now broadened from the previous 6-16 mm to 6-25 mm, while the SECURE 450® is certified in thicknesses from 6 mm to 20 mm. The combination of SECURE 500® and SECURE 450® now allows the group to supply more than half of the steel needed for many armored-vehicle variants.

According to the company’s statement, these certifications significantly increase the range of thicknesses that can be used in military and security-grade applications, enabling Salzgitter to supply a larger share of material for European armored-vehicle platforms.

Strengthening Europe’s defense-material supply chain

The approval comes at a time of rising demand for domestically produced protection steels as European defense manufacturers increase output of armored vehicles, protective structures, and ballistic systems.

Salzgitter highlighted that:

  • German and European procurement programs increasingly require EU-sourced certified materials,
  • many bridges, armored vehicles and security systems are undergoing modernization,
  • and supply-chain resilience has become a strategic priority for defense ministries across Europe.

Outlook - additional certifications expected

Salzgitter confirms that approval processes for SECURE 400® and SECURE 600® are already underway. Once completed, the company could potentially supply almost the entire steel spectrum needed for next-generation armored-vehicle programs.


