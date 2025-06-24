Salzgitter awards Tenova contract for walking beam furnace

German steelmaker Salzgitter has contracted Italy-based Tenova, a Techint Group company specialized in innovative solutions for the metals and mining industries, to supply a new walking beam furnace for slabs at Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH. The energy-efficient furnace will support the company's decarbonization efforts while boosting production capacity.

Tenova will design and deliver the furnace, which will be able to process 320 metric tons of steel slabs per hour in single or double-row configurations. The system features combustion air pre-heating, oxygen injection zones, and hydrogen burners that enable the use of green hydrogen fuel.

The complete installation includes discharging equipment, charging machines, and automated control systems. A heat recovery system will capture waste heat to generate steam for plant operations, reducing overall energy consumption by up to 30 percent.