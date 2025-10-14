 |  Login 
Salzgitter and Oldendorff partner to cut iron ore shipping emissions by 20%

Tuesday, 14 October 2025 12:03:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH, a subsidiary of German steelmaker Salzgitter AG, has announced that it has signed a strategic long-term agreement with German bulk carrier Oldendorff Carriers to decarbonize the maritime transport of iron ore.

The collaboration marks a major step in reducing supply chain emissions as part of Salzgitter’s SALCOS® low carbon steelmaking program.

Beginning January 2026, Oldendorff will transport iron ore from multiple loading ports to Hamburg using modern, fuel-efficient bulk carriers, optimized for routing and cargo management.

20 percent emission reduction target

Through improved logistics and vessel efficiency, the partnership aims to cut carbon emissions by at least 20 percent compared to current benchmarks. These optimizations will also allow Salzgitter to lower its fuel consumption and transport costs without additional expenses.

Overall, the initiative is projected to eliminate around 19,000 mt of carbon emissions annually, equivalent to removing more than 4,000 passenger cars from circulation for one year.

Oldendorff’s eco-type bulk carrier fleet features optimized hull designs, advanced engines, and fuel-saving technologies, ensuring lower fuel use and carbon intensity per ton of cargo transported.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Germany European Union Steelmaking Decarbonization Salzgitter 

