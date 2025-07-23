 |  Login 
Salzgitter revises down sales revenue and EBITDA forecasts for 2025

Wednesday, 23 July 2025 15:22:22 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Germany-based steelmaker Salgzitter AG has announced its preliminary financial results for the first half of this year and its guidance for 2025.

In the given period, the company reported a pre-tax loss of €83.8 million, compared to a pre-tax profit of €11.5 million, while its external sales revenue declined by 9.6 percent year on year to €4.7 billion. In addition, Salzgitter’s EDITDA for the first half of 2025 amounted to €116.8 million, down from €233.6 million in the given period of 2024.

The company stated that it does not expect to see a notable market recovery in the second half of the year either. Considering the effects of the ramp-up of the profit improvement program and the current restructuring measures, Salzgitter has adjusted its outlook for 2025. For the given year, the company expects its sales revenue to be between €9 billion and €9.5 billion and its EBITDA to be between €300 million and €400 million, both compared to the previous forecasts of €9.5 billion and €10 billion, and €350 million and €550 million, respectively.


