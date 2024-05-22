﻿
English
Germany’s Salzgitter sees sharp drop in net profit in Q1

Wednesday, 22 May 2024 15:12:28 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Germany-based steelmaker Salzgitter Group has announced its financial and operational results for the first quarter this year.

In the given quarter, the company posted a net profit of €15 million, compared to a net profit of €140.5 million in the same quarter of the previous year, while its sales revenues amounted to €2.68 billion, down by 10.2 percent year on year due to lower prices. Salzgitter’s EBITDA in the given period dropped to €126.4 million compared to €290 million in the same quarter of 2023. Also, the company stated that a very negative economic trend in Europe deeply affected the performance of its steel business units.

Meanwhile, Salzgitter’s crude steel production totaled 1.68 million mt in the first quarter, rising by 5.9 percent year on year.

As for the full year, the company expects its sales revenue to be around €10.5 billion, its pre-tax profit to be between €100 million and €175 million, and its EBITDA to be between €550 million and €625 million.


Tags: Crude Steel Germany European Union Steelmaking Fin. Reports Salzgitter 

