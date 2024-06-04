﻿
English
Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal sees higher outputs in January-May

Tuesday, 04 June 2024 11:58:31 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Ukraine-based Zaporizhstal steel mill, which belongs to Metinvest, has announced its production results for May and the first five months of this year.

In the given month, Zaporizhstal produced 240,000 mt of pig iron, 240,200 mt of crude steel and 204,000 mt of finished steel, rising by 4.5 percent, by 12.6 percent and by 13.0 percent year on year, respectively.

Meanwhile, in the January-May period of this year, Zaporizhstal’s pig iron output amounted to 1.29 million mt, up by 36.3 percent year on year, while its crude steel and finished steel production totaled 1.25 million mt and 1.05 million mt, respectively, moving up by 45.3 percent and by 47.4 percent, both on year-on-year basis.


Tags: Crude Steel Pig Iron Raw Mat Ukraine CIS Steelmaking Zaporizhstal 

