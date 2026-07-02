Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal posts production decrease in H1 2026

Ukraine-based Zaporizhstal steel mill, which belongs to Metinvest, has announced its production results for June and the first six months of 2026.

In June, Zaporizhstal produced 301,200 mt of pig iron, 284,900 mt of crude steel and shipped 243,700 mt of rolled products, up by 2.9 percent, 6.5 percent and 10.6 percent year on year, respectively.

In the January-June period of this year, Zaporizhstal’s pig iron output amounted to 1.56 million mt, down by 9.5 percent year on year, while its crude steel production and rolled product shipments totaled 1.44 million mt and 1.27 million mt, respectively, moving down by 7.7 percent and by 3.4 percent, both year on year.