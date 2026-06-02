Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal posts production decrease in Jan-May 2026

Ukraine-based Zaporizhstal steel mill, which belongs to Metinvest, has announced its production results for May and the first five months of 2026.

In May, Zaporizhstal produced 242,100 mt of pig iron, 243,400 mt of crude steel and shipped 208,900 mt of rolled products, down by 17.8 percent, 12.4 percent and 10.4 percent year on year, respectively.

In the January-May period of this year, Zaporizhstal’s pig iron output amounted to 1.26 million mt, down by 12.0 percent year on year, while its crude steel production and rolled product shipments totaled 1.16 million mt and 1.03 million mt, respectively, moving down by 10.7 percent and by 6.3 percent, both year on year.