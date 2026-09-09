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Ukraine's Zaporizhstal posts production decrease sharply in Jan-Aug 2026

Wednesday, 09 September 2026 14:18:07 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Ukraine-based Zaporizhstal steel mill, which belongs to Metinvest, has announced its production results for August and the first eight months of 2026.

In August, Zaporizhstal produced 42,400 mt of pig iron and 46,200 mt of crude steel and shipped 45,000 mt of rolled products, down by 86.4 percent, 83.3 percent and 81.7 percent year on year, respectively.

In the January-August period of this year, Zaporizhstal's pig iron output amounted to 1.82 million mt, down by 22.4 percent year on year, while its crude steel production and rolled product shipments totaled 1.68 million mt and 1.49 million mt, respectively, decreasing by 20.1 percent and 19.1 percent year on year.

The company attributed the sharp production decrease in August to an attack on August 11 that damaged the energy infrastructure and the main and auxiliary facilities of its blast furnace operations, resulting in the complete shutdown of the plant. Zaporizhstal was targeted again on August 27 while operations remained suspended, with further damage reported to its blast furnace equipment and energy and transport infrastructure, as previously reported by SteelOrbis.

Tags: Pig Iron Crude Steel Raw Mat Ukraine CIS Steelmaking Production Zaporizhstal 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor

I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

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