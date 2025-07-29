Salzgitter to trial cold-agglomerated pellets in BF and DR operations

Germany-based steelmaker Salzgitter AG has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with UK-based Binding Solutions Ltd. to trial a new cold-agglomerated pellet technology. The initiative will support Salzgitter’s SALCOS® program, which aims to reduce carbon emissions in steel production significantly.

Binding Solutions will develop the cold-agglomerated pellets at its UK facility, and Salzgitter will test them for blast furnace (BF) and direct reduction (DR) applications, including at its μDRAL pilot plant, which uses hydrogen and natural gas, as well as at blast furnaces at its other plants.

Why cold-agglomerated pellets matter

If proven successful, these pellets could replace traditional sinter and indurated pellets while offering major benefits such as an 80 percent reduction in energy consumption and a 70 percent reduction in carbon emissions, and improved economic and operational performance.