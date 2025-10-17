SMS group modernizes hot strip mill for Salzgitter

German steelmaker Salzgitter has reached a major automation milestone with the implementation of German plantmaker SMS group’s X-Pact Centerline Control system at its seven-stand hot strip mill at Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH. The project forms part of a wider modernization package ordered in 2024 aimed at improving product quality and operational stability.

Automated strip guiding for higher precision

According to SMS Group, the X-Pact Centerline Control system uses smart industrial cameras to detect lateral strip deviations and automatically correct them during rolling. This ensures precise strip alignment and minimizes common issues such as double-rolled edges, tail-end rips, and cobbles. The cameras are built to operate under extreme mill conditions, enabling real-time feedback that maintains optimal strip positioning.

Improved efficiency and product quality

By integrating with Salzgitter’s mill automation, the new system reduces manual steering, shortens downtime, and boosts rolling stability. The resulting performance gains include more uniform thickness, smoother surfaces and consistent mechanical properties. These improvements contribute directly to enhanced process reliability and energy efficiency.