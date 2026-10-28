European commercial vehicle registrations up 1.6 percent in Jan-Sept 2026 despite rising energy prices

The European commercial vehicle market delivered a mixed performance in the first three quarters of 2026, against a backdrop of rising energy prices. In the first nine months of this year, new commercial vehicle registrations in the European Union (EU) increased by 1.6 percent year on year to 1,351,200 units, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA).

New EU truck registrations recorded an increase of 7.5 percent year on year to 254,079 units in the January-September period this year. On the other hand, bus sales rose by 15.2 percent year on year compared to the same half of 2025, totaling 32,695 units.

In the given period, almost all major markets saw increases in truck registrations, including Poland (+20.5%), Spain (+13.2%) and Germany (+2.5%), in contrast, registrations in France declined by 1.6% over the first three quarters of 2026.