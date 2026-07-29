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European commercial vehicle registrations up 3.7 percent in H1 2026 despite geopolitical headwinds

Wednesday, 29 July 2026 11:25:32 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The European commercial vehicle market recorded a positive first half of 2026, despite geopolitical headwinds. In the first half of this year, new commercial vehicle registrations in the European Union (EU) increased by 3.7 percent year on year to 937,282 units, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA).

New EU truck registrations recorded an increase of 9.8 percent year on year to 171,933 units in the first half this year. On the other hand, bus sales rose by 22.7 percent year on year compared to the same half of 2025, totaling 22,590 units.

In the given period, almost all major markets saw increases in truck registrations, including Poland (+25.9%), Spain (+13.2%) and Germany (+7.1%), in contrast, the French market remained relatively flat compared to the first half of 2025.

DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor

I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.


Tags: European Union Automotive 

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