European commercial vehicle registrations up 3.7 percent in H1 2026 despite geopolitical headwinds

The European commercial vehicle market recorded a positive first half of 2026, despite geopolitical headwinds. In the first half of this year, new commercial vehicle registrations in the European Union (EU) increased by 3.7 percent year on year to 937,282 units, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA).

New EU truck registrations recorded an increase of 9.8 percent year on year to 171,933 units in the first half this year. On the other hand, bus sales rose by 22.7 percent year on year compared to the same half of 2025, totaling 22,590 units.

In the given period, almost all major markets saw increases in truck registrations, including Poland (+25.9%), Spain (+13.2%) and Germany (+7.1%), in contrast, the French market remained relatively flat compared to the first half of 2025.